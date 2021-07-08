Appeal: Fatal Collision, Godley Lane, Halifax

Thursday, 8th July, 2021



Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Halifax.



The incident happened at around 7:35pm last night (Wednesday, 7th July) on Godley Lane in the in the Stump Cross area.



The collision involved a black Audi A3 travelling away from Halifax, towards Bradford, and a double-decker bus travelling in the opposite direction.



The Audi driver, a 20-year-old male, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.



