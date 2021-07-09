Appeal After Man With Knife Arrested, Leeds City Centre

*Friday, July 9, 2021*



Police are appealing for information following an incident in Leeds city centre last night.



At 8.49pm on Thursday, police received reports of a man threatening people with a knife in the vicinity of Vicar Lane, Kirkgate and New York Street in Leeds city centre.



Officers attended and located the suspect who was detained after Taser was deployed. A knife was recovered.



