Investigations Continue After Man Knocked Down And Killed By Car, Heckmondwike

*Tuesday 13 July, 2021*



Detectives are continuing to conduct enquiries following the death of a man knocked down by a car in Heckmondwike.



The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident on Indus Close at about 11.40pm on Sunday July 11, in which a 51-year-old man was knocked down and killed by a Mercedes A Class Car.



A 26-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested in connection with the death of the male.



