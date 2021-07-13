Force Rugby Team to Compete in War of the Roses Charity Match

Tuesday, 13 July 2021



Members of West Yorkshire Police’s very own rugby team are participating in a War of the Roses challenge to raise funds for charity.



The match which is taking place at the Featherstone Rovers Millennium Stadium, will see West Yorkshire Police Rugby League Team members representing Yorkshire Police against Lancashire Police in a War of the Roses Rugby League battle which precedes an All Stars War of the Roses battle between ex-professionals.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.