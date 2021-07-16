Missing person Mia Hyman aged 15 years old

Police are requesting assistance in locating a 15 year old missing person, Mia Hyman. Mia was last seen at her home address in Pool, Redruth on Friday 9^th July 2021. She is a white female, 5’5 of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair which is quite curly. It is unknown what she was last wearing.



She has links to the St Agnes area but is suspected to possibly be in the Plymouth area. Please contact police quoting log number 0013 – 09/07/2021 should you have any information which could assist police in locating her.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.