Appeal To Locate Man Wanted On Recall To Prison

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Nathaniel Wisdom, who is wanted on recall to prison. Wisdom, who is 31 and from Leeds, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison in June 2016 for conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and was released after serving part of his sentence.He is now wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.