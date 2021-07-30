Police Make Arrests And Confiscate Weapons On Waterloo Estate, Huddersfield

*Friday July 30, 2021*



Youths involved in poor behaviour can now be ordered to leave a Huddersfield estate or face arrest as part of a blitz of enforcement activity by local officers in response to community concerns.



Officers from the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team have said more action is planned for the Waterloo area after officers made arrests and imposed Direction to Leave Powers following recent incidents.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.