Appeal For Information After Jewellery Stolen in Burglary, Leeds

*Monday, 2 August 2021*



Police are appealing for information after jewellery estimated at around £20,000 was stolen from an address in Morley.



It was taken in a burglary which is said to have occurred at about 3pm on Wednesday, 14 July.



The haul included several rings, earrings and necklaces as well as two watches.



Anyone who may have information about any of the pieces shown here is asked to contact PC 1276 Parker at Leeds CID on 101, or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.



