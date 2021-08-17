Renewed Appeal After Aberdeen Sighting Of Leeds Murder Suspect Mark Barrott.

*Tuesday, August 17, 2021*



Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Leeds have renewed their appeal for information to trace her husband after he was seen in Aberdeen.



Mark Barrott, aged 54, is wanted as a suspect for the murder of his wife Eileen Barrott, aged 50, who was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday.



