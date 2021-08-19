Leeds Murder Suspect Mark Barrott Arrested In Scotland.

*Thursday, August 19, 2021*



A man wanted as a suspect for the murder of his wife in Leeds has been arrested in Scotland this morning.



Mark Barrott, aged 54, was detained by officers from Police Scotland in the Elgin area at about 4.30am today.



He has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Eileen Barrott, aged 50, who was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday.



He will be brought back to West Yorkshire to be interviewed by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.