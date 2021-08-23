UPDATE: Appeal To Locate Man In Connection With Robberies Series

*Monday, 23 August 2021*



Marc Skelly, who was the subject of a wanted appeal last week, has now been located and arrested.



He has also been charged with several offences, including two robberies and possession of an offensive weapon, and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday, where he was remanded into custody.



We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal or called in with information.





