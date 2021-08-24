Appeal After Shop Worker Injured In Robbery, Leeds.

*Tuesday, August 24, 2021*



Police are appealing for information after a member of shop staff was seriously injured in an armed robbery in Leeds last night.



At 8.50pm on Monday, the victim, a 26-year-old man, was working in Halton’s Top Store, in Selby Road, Halton, when two males wearing balaclavas entered the store and started taking items.



When he approached them, one of the suspects produced a machete and struck him on the back causing a slight injury.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.