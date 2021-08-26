E-Fit Appeal After Indecent Exposure in Castleford Cemetery

Police in Castleford have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of indecent exposure in a cemetery in the town.



The incident happened at around 1:30pm on Saturday 14th August at Whitwood Cemetery.



A woman who was tending to a grave noticed a man nearby who exposed himself in front of her. The victim walked away before noticing the man getting into a nearby white van.



