Man Jailed In Relation To Shooting Which Injured A Child, Huddersfield

*Friday August 27, 2021*



A Kirklees man has been jailed for his role in an incident in which a 12-year-old boy was shot in Huddersfield last year.



Jordan Kelly (18) from Huddersfield was jailed for six years on Friday August 27 at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and perverting the course of justice.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.