Appeal After Man Stabbed At Bar, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield.

*Saturday, August 28, 2021*



Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in Huddersfield.



At 12.55am this morning, police were called to a disturbance at Revolution bar, in Cross Church Street, Huddersfield.



Officers attended and found a 34-year-old man had been stabbed and seriously injured. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. He is now in stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.