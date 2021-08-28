Appeal for Information Following Road Traffic Incident, Leeds

*Saturday 28 August, 2021*



Police in Leeds are appealing for information following a road traffic incident whereby a cyclist suffered serious injuries.



The incident occurred on Saturday 7 August at approximately 10.10am after a cyclist came off his pedal bike on Wetherby Road junction, Hetchall View towards Bardsey.



It is believed the rider, a 33-year-old man, had swerved after being passed closely by a black saloon car and then clipped the kerb.



The cyclist suffered injuries to his face and was understandably shaken by the incident.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.