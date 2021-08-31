Appeal to Locate Missing Person Darcey Manning, Keighley

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021



Police are urgently appealing for information to locate a woman reported missing in Keighley



Bradford District Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Darcey Manning (21) from Keighley



She was last seen in the Keighley area at about 1.20pm this afternoon and is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build with long red/blonde hair and blue eyes.



The 21-year-old was last seen wearing a grey dress, black tights, knee-high boots and a coat.



