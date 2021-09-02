Appeal Over Substance Incident At Leeds Festival

*Thursday, September 2, 2021*



Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy reported being treated at hospital after some type of skin irritant was splashed on his legs at Leeds Festival.



The 17-year-old was said to be two to four rows back from the front of the crowd during a performance by artist Post Malone on the Main Stage at about 11pm on Sunday night.



He felt a substance splash onto the back and sides of his lower legs and initially assumed it was water. He then felt a burning sensation and sought help from staff.



