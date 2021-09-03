Urgent Appeal To Trace Missing Leeds Man

*Friday, September 3, 2021*



Police are urgently appealing for information to trace a man who has gone missing from home in Leeds with concerns for his welfare.



Ray Stewart, aged 69, was reported missing at about 8am this morning after last being seen at his home in Whitecote Hill, Bramley, in the early hours.



