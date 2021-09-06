Missing person from Plymouth area

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mr Iulian PONDOREANU, a 35-year-old man from the Plymouth area. He is described as a white male, slim build, 5'8, brown hair, slim build, likely wearing dark blue Superdry jacket with a Romanian accent. He was reported missing to Police 4th September 2021 and was last seen that evening leaving his Plymouth address.



Any sightings of Mr PONDOREAU should be reported to Police by calling 101 quoting Incident Log 1000 05/09/2021 or 999 if in an emergency.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.