Appeal For Witnesses to Fatal Bramham RTC As Motorcyclist Who Died is Named

Tuesday, 7th September, 2021



Police in Leeds have named a motorcyclist who sadly died following a road traffic collision in Bramham on Sunday.



Robert Baron, 57, from Richmond, North Yorkshire died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with another motorcycle and a car.



The incident happened at West Woods Road, Bramham, at around 11:25am on Sunday.



Mr Baron, known as Bob, was a husband and father to four children.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.