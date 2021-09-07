Appeal For Witnesses to Fatal Bramham RTC As Motorcyclist Who Died is Named

Tuesday, 7th September, 2021

Police in Leeds have named a motorcyclist who sadly died following a road traffic collision in Bramham on Sunday.

Robert Baron, 57, from Richmond, North Yorkshire died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with another motorcycle and a car.

The incident happened at West Woods Road, Bramham, at around 11:25am on Sunday.

Mr Baron, known as Bob, was a husband and father to four children.

