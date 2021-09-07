Appeal To Identify Suspect Over Stabbing, Hirst's Yard, Leeds

*Tuesday, September 7, 2021*



Detectives investigating an incident where a man was stabbed and seriously injured in Leeds have released images of a suspect.



The 26-year-old victim underwent life-saving emergency surgery after being stabbed in the chest outside Mook bar in Hirst’s Yard, off Call Lane, in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, August 30. He has since been released from hospital.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.