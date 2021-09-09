Road rage assault, Torquay

Police investigating a report of a road rage incident in Torquay, in which a driver was assaulted and spat at, are appealing for information.



Witnesses of the incident - which happened at traffic lights in front of McDonald’s in Hele Road at around 11.05am on Sunday 15 August – are being sought.



The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was spat at and grabbed by his shirt and scratched following a dispute with another motorist. He sustained visible injuries.



It is believed witnesses stopped at the scene to help and took down details of the male suspect’s vehicle.



Police are urging these people to come forward.



Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/070728/21.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.