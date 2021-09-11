Witnesses appeal for a serious assault on a lone female Plymouth

The victim, a woman in her Fifties, was walking home from a night out in the early hours of Saturday morning between 00:00 and 00:15 hours. She was walking on NOTTE STREET PLYMOUTH from Tesco Express towards The Walrus Public House. She was assaulted by an unknown person on the corner of the ATHENAEUM ST with THE CRESCENT.





Victim’s description: SHE IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE FEMALE, 5FT 6, AVERAGE BUILD. SHE HAS SHOULDER LENGTH HAIR WHICH WAS GREY ON TOP AND BLONDE ON THE BOTTOM. SHE WAS WEARING A LEOPARD PRINT TOP, BLACK LEATHER TROUSERS AND KNEE HIGH BLACK BOOTS.



