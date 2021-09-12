Man Arrested Following Rape in Wibsey

Police investigating a report of a rape in Wibsey have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

The incident happened around 545pm on Friday 10 September on Market Street.

The 18 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody as enquiries continue and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Weekes of Bradford District CID, said.



