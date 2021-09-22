Assault, Plymouth

Police investigating reports of an assault on two men in Plymouth city centre on Friday 17 September are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.



The incident took place in an alleyway outside Waterstones on New George Street, where a man was knocked unconscious.



A second man who went to the first man’s aid also reported being assaulted.



Two men from Devonport were arrested - a man in his 30s on suspicion of assault by beating and a man in his 40s on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.



Both have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.



If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/080914/21.



Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.