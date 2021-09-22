Appeal To Trace Witnesses Who Assisted Man In Distress, Batley

*Wednesday September 22, 2021*



Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the non suspicious sudden death of a 68-year-old man.



In the early afternoon of Saturday 11 September, David Speight required assistance in the Staincliffe area of Batley, after he appeared to fall over.



It is reported that a two people approached him and gave him a lift to his flat in Cross Bank Road, Carlinghow, and spoke to the neighbours to ensure that he was ok.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.