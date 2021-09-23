Man Jailed For Second Time In Kirklees Child Sexual Abuse Investigation

*Thursday September 23, 2021*



A man who sexually assaulted and exploited a vulnerable girl has been sentenced to 14 years after being jailed for the second time in an investigation into child sexual abuse in Huddersfield.



Manzoor Hassan (41) from Lockwood in Huddersfield was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday 23 September) after being found guilty of both serious sexual and also other offending against a teenage girl in Huddersfield between 2005 - 2007.



