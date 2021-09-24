Avon and Somerset Police and Bath & North East Somerset Council begin work to refurbish Bath One Stop Shop (Manvers Street)
Refurbishment work is set to start on Bath One Stop Shop in Lewis House, Manvers Street, to create a combined Police Station and Information & Advice Centre to better meet the needs of the community, Avon and Somerset Police and Bath & North East Somerset (B&NES) Council. --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.Full Article