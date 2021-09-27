Police are investigating reports of an incident of outraging public decency in Plymouth.The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday 4 June between 6pm and 7pm in Central Park.It was reported that a man approached a teenage girl and made comments of a sexual nature whilst inappropriately touching himself under his clothing.



Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time and may have seen the incident or seen a male behaving suspiciously within the park.A 39-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of committing an act of outraging public decency and released on police bail until 13 October.Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/045591/21.



