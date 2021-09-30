Appeal for Witnesses - Fail to Stop Collision, Bradford

Thursday, 30 September, 2021



Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a fail to stop collision in Bradford.



Bradford District CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident which took place in an alley off Laisteridge Lane, near Grantham Terrace Bradford at about 21.42 on Wednesday.



It occurred after a black Audi S3 car was in collision with a male pedestrian who was present in the alleyway.



