Serious RTC A353 Preston Road, Weymouth

Appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Weymouth. Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam to come forward as they investigate a serious injury road traffic collision in Weymouth. A report was received at 3.57pm on Saturday 2 October 2021 in relation to a single vehicle collision on Preston Road, involving a grey BMW that had left the road and collided with a wall.Officers attended, along with the ambulance service and the fire service. The driver, a 19-year-old man, and his two male passengers, aged 19 years, were all taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.Road closures were put in place as emergency services responded and investigation work was carried out.Sergeant Dave Cotterill, of the traffic unit, said: “We are carrying out a full investigation into this collision and I am keen to hear from any witnesses who have not already spoken to police. I would urge anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicle involved prior to the incident, or who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage, to please contact us.“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures. These are necessary to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident and for an examination of the scene to be carried out.”



