Murder enquiry launched, Bideford

Police were called shortly before 12pm on Friday 1 October to Brookfield Street, East The Water, following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address.



Officers attended the scene where a 43-year-old woman was confirmed deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.



The death was initially treated as unexplained but following initial enquiries, is now being treated as suspicious.



On Sunday 3 October, a 42-year-old man from Barnstaple was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.



Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team are investigating this matter and a scene guard remains in place at this time.



Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 299 1/10/21



