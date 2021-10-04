Appeal Over Fatal Road Traffic Collision, East End Park, Leeds

*Tuesday, October 5, 2021*



At 7.53pm today, a marked police unit on patrol in East End Park, Leeds, reported a vehicle had failed to stop for them.



At 7.56pm a report was received of a road traffic collision involving the suspect vehicle in East Park Road, near to the junction with East Park Parade.



A male was found injured and was treated by officers and ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene.



Enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the vehicle who had run off after the collision.



