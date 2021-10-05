Two Arrests Over Fatal Road Traffic Collision, East End Park, Leeds

*Tuesday, October 5, 2021*



Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds last night.



A 26-year-old man, from the Rotherham area, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision that occurred in East Park Road, Leeds, shortly before 8pm on Monday, October 4.



A male pedestrian, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, which involved a blue Seat Ibiza that had failed to stop for officers shortly before.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.