Appeal Over Sexual Assault, Hyde Park, Leeds.

*Wednesday, October 6, 2021*



Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Leeds are appealing for information to help identify the suspect.



The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was walking home after a night out in the city centre when the suspect approached and engaged her in conversation.



He then ushered her into an alleyway at Back Kendal Lane, in Hyde Park, and sexually assaulted her. The incident occurred between 4.20am and 4.30am on Wednesday, July 21.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.