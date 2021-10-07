Appeal to find culprit who kicked guide dog in Plymouth city centre

Police are appealing for help to find the culprit who kicked a guide dog as it helped its wheelchair-using owner in Plymouth city centre.



Labrador Angus has been left bruised and subdued after he was targeted in the street near Drakes Circus shopping centre at around 2pm on Monday 20 September.



His registered-blind and disabled owner Nicholas Bateman heard his ‘lifeline’ companion yelp in New George Street - and was told by a witness that a youth had dealt the canine a blow.



Another passer-by then gave chase to a group of young people who fled towards the St Andrew’s Cross roundabout, but was unable to catch them.



Officers would like to find both helpful members of the public and are urging them - and any other witnesses - to come forward.



Guide Dogs for the Blind-trained Angus, aged four, was in a working harness at the time of the attack.



Mr Bateman, 54, who lives in the Derriford area of the city and has been aided by his four-legged friend for nearly two years, said: “Although Angus has no lasting injuries, he does have some soreness and bruising.



“My main concern is that Angus has not been himself, he is somewhat subdued and has lost some of his confidence.



“Quite simply, he is my world.



“Almost six years ago, I was struck down with an aggressive form of autoimmune disease [SLE] resulting in my sight loss.



“When Angus came into my life, I was able to regain my independence and some quality of life. Angus is my lifeline.”



Police Constable Andrew Rowe added: “I am very keen to identify and speak to both members of the public who assisted during this event.



“Also, in view of the fact that Plymouth city centre would have been reasonably busy at that time of the day, I would also like to hear from any other members of the public who may have witnessed this incident, or have any information which may assist my investigation.”



Call police with information on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/083052/21.



· Pictured are Nicholas Bateman and his guide dog Angus.



