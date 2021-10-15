Man charged with rape, Exeter

Police have charged a man in connection to a rape in Exeter last weekend.



An investigation was launched after it was reported that a woman aged in her 20s was raped in Russell Street in the Newtown area of Exeter, in the early hours of Sunday 3 October.



Bradley Garrett, aged 19 of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of attempted rape and is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court today [Thursday 7 October].



The victim continues to be supported by specialist trained officers.



