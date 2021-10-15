Update: man found injured, Plymouth

Police investigating the circumstances that led to a man sustaining serious injuries in Plymouth on Friday are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.



A 40-year-old man was found with serious injuries on Gdynia Way just before midnight on Friday 24 September.



He was taken to hospital, where his condition is said to be critical but stable.



Officers are trying to establish the circumstances that led to the man getting injured and are appealing to anyone who believes they saw him on Gdynia Way, Cattedown Road or surrounding areas from around 11pm to midnight.



He is described as white, about six feet tall and he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a blue T-shirt.



If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam, personal CCTV system or doorbell camera footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting 1058 of 24/09/21.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.