Appeal For Witnesses After Man Stabbed In Todmorden.

*Saturday, October 16, 2021*



Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in Todmorden early today.



At 4.23am today, officers were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to the bus station in Burnley Road, Todmorden, where a 22-year-old man had been found with knife injuries.



He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious but are not considered life threatening.



