Serious injury collision, B3180, Woodbury

Police investigating a road traffic collision on the B3180 at around 12.15pm, on Tuesday 19 October, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.



Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars, north of the Warren car park on the B3180, on Woodbury Common.



A vehicle travelling towards Exmouth left the carriageway and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.



One man was flown to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with serious injuries.



The road was closed for around five hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team and local officers carried out investigations into the circumstances that led to the collision.



If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0313 of Tuesday 19 October.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.