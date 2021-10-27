Bradford Coroner's Appeal: Teresa Munns

Coroner's Officers are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of Teresa Munns from Bradford.



Miss Munns, died on the 9th October 2021. She was 47 years of age.



Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information on the relatives of Miss Munns.



Anyone with information should contact Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.