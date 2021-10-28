Appeal: Man Stabbed in Altercation, Bradford

*Thursday, 28 October 2021 *



Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in an altercation in Bradford.



The 48-year-old man is in a stable condition following the incident, which is believed to have occurred just after 11am yesterday (Wednesday) in Eastfield Gardens, Holmewood.



A 56-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.



Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said:



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.