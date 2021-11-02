Appeal For Witnesses Following Serious Collision, Hemsworth

Tuesday 2 November 2021



Officers in Wakefield are appealing for information after a man was left seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Hemsworth.



It is reported that a red Subaru Forrester was travelling in Southmoor Road, Hemsworth, when it was involved in a road traffic collision at around 7:30am yesterday morning (1 November 2021).



No other vehicles were involved and the driver, a 38-year-old man, went to hospital with injuries and his condition is described as serious and potentially life altering.



