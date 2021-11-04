Fewer Victims of Crime in West Yorkshire In Latest Figures

*Thursday, 4 November 2021 *



Crime continues to fall in West Yorkshire, latest statistics published today (Thursday) show.



There were 13,178 fewer victims of crime across the county in the twelve months to June 2021 when compared with the same period last year, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.



This is a reduction of 4.8 per cent in West Yorkshire, compared with a national reduction of 3.5 per cent.



Significant reductions have been recorded in many crime categories:



