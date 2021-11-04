Appeal Following Fail To Stop Collision, Wakefield

*Thursday 4 November 2021*



Police in Wakefield are appealing for information after a pedestrian was injured following a road traffic incident.



At around 8.20am on Tuesday (2 November 2021), a 42-year-old man was walking in Stanley Road, Wakefield, when it is reported he was struck by vehicle, believed to be a red car.



The car failed to stop at the scene. The man went to hospital with injuries to his leg but has since been discharged.



