Bonfire Night 2021

*Devon & Cornwall Police is asking residents to take care when handling fireworks this Bonfire Night and be considerate of those around them.*



With many celebrations cancelled in 2020, firework displays are being organised across the county to allow people to mark 5^th November this year.



Many are also expected to be marking the event from home and putting on displays in their back gardens, so the Force is reminding people of the legalities of buying, carrying and possessing fireworks:



· It is against the law for someone under the age of 18 to buy or possess fireworks.

· You must not set off or throw fireworks, including sparklers, in the street or other public places unless it is part of an organised and approved public display.

· If you are suspected to be in possession of fireworks illegally you may be stopped, searched and have them confiscated.



Residents are also urged to be considerate of those who can find the noise from fireworks distressing for animals and some vulnerable people.



Sergeant Victoria Grimwood, anti-social behaviour lead for Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “Whilst bonfire night can be an annual highlight for some of us, but for others it can be the worst night on the calendar, so please be considerate of those who find the fireworks distressing.



“Please let your neighbours know in advance if you are planning a display from home so that they can take measures to protect pets or family members who are affected by the noise.



“And please, be safe when handling fireworks and sparklers. They can reach extremely high temperatures, sometimes 15 times hotter than boiling water, and must be handled properly. Stand well back, never return to a lit firework and always wear gloves when handling sparklers.”



Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the isles of Scilly, said: “I look forward to fireworks and bonfire night but know that some people do not because of the anti-social use of fireworks, and for police it is a busy time.



“I urge people to be considerate of those in their community who are sensitive to fireworks, if you are planning to have a home display then please be a good citizen and notify your neighbours and reassure them by letting them know a start and end time.”



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.