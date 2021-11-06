West Yorkshire Bonfire Night Largely Peaceful Despite Some Incidents

*Saturday, November 6, 2021*



Communities across West Yorkshire have enjoyed a safe and largely peaceful bonfire night.



West Yorkshire Police attended a small number of scattered more serious incidents in the region which are under investigation today.



A male police officer received minor injuries at an incident in the Pollard Place area of Undercliffe, Bradford, in which a police van was damaged and items including fireworks were thrown at vehicles and police officers.



