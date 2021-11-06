Attempt Robbery

Police are appealing for information from members of the public who were in the vicinity of the St Austell double roundabouts on the night of Friday 5^th November 2021.





Police responded to a call at approximately 10.11pm at Applegreen Service Station reporting that a man had been to the garage; demanded money and was making threats towards staff.





This man is described as white, in his 20’s, medium build, 5’7’’-5’8’’ tall with short black hair. He is also described as having a black beard. He was wearing black t-shirt, black jeans and a white tracksuit top.





The man left with store empty handed and has run off in the direction of Penetwan Road, St Austell.





If you think you saw this man or know any information about this incident, please contact police on 101 quoting log 0945 5/11/21 or contact crime stoppers.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.