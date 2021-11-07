Missing Person - South Hams, Devon

Police are concerned for the welfare of John Murphy, missing from Chillington in the South hams. John was last seen on the 6th of November leaving his home address in a grey Volvo XC90 with the registration of LL10NXC.



John is aged in his early 70s, 5'6" tall with blonde grey hair last seen wearing slim dark jeans, blue trainers, a denim shirt and a blue fleece jacket.



If you see the vehicle or John please contact Devon and Cornwall police on 999 quoting log 662 of the 06/11/2021.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.